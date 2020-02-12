Chairman, CEO of MGM Resorts Jim Murren stepping down

Murren will stay in that position until a successor is chosen.

Jim Murren, MGM Resorts CEO and chairman (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Jim Murren, chairman and CEO of MGM Resorts International, welcomes everyone there to enjoy an Evening with Bill and Hillary Clinton in the Park Theater at Park MGM on Sunday, May 5, 2019 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

MGM Resorts International Chairman and CEO Jim Murren prepares to speak during media day for the new MGM Springfield $960 million casino in Massachusetts Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018. The casino opens Friday. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Raiders president Marc Badain, from left, Jim Murren, MGM Resorts CEO and chairman, and Sheree Robillard, MGM director of environmental services, applaud after completing 600 hygiene kits before a press conference at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Raiders president Marc Badain, left, and Jim Murren, MGM Resorts CEO and chairman, announce a partnership between MGM Resorts International and the Las Vegas Raiders during a news conference at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

MGM Resorts International CEO Jim Murren will be stepping down as chairman and CEO, the company announced Wednesday.

On an earnings call Wednesday, Murren said the board will conduct a comprehensive search for a successor. He said he did not make the decision lightly.

“I’ve accomplished a lot and I’m proud of the company it’s become,” he said. “This has been the most rewarding and fulfilling experience in my professional career.”

Jefferies analyst David Katz said he expects investors to react positively to the news.

“The performance of MGM has been mixed the past several years – some incredibly positive aspects and some underperformance,” Katz said. “I expect that this is a desirable position and they can get someone to have a positive impact on the company. Jim has been chairman and CEO for a long time, and that is not viewed positively in the current environment.”

Murren joined MGM Grand in 1998 as chief financial officer and became company president in 1999. In 2007, Murren swapped his CFO duties and took on the role of COO.

He became CEO of MGM Dec. 1, 2008

Murren, who has a degree in urban studies and art history, is credited with coming up with the idea for CityCenter, which covers 76 acres and includes the Aria.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

Contact Bailey Schulz at bschulz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0233. Follow @bailey_schulz on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Richard N. Velotta contributed to this report.