Chuck Mathewson, former IGT chairman and philanthropist, dies at age 93

Charles “Chuck” Mathewson chaired IGT’s board of directors from 1986 to 2003 and is widely credited for steering the company from a small, Reno-based gaming manufacturer to an industry giant.

Former International Game Technology chairman and philanthropist Charles “Chuck” Mathewson died Sunday. He was 93.

Mathewson’s family issued a statement about his death Friday.

“It is is with saddened hearts but with deep gratitude that we announce that our beloved husband, father, grandfather, and best friend Chuck Mathewson passed away on October 24 at his home in Reno, NV with family by his side,” it reads in part. “Chuck lived an exciting and successful life as a veteran, businessman, philanthropist, and friend to everyone he met.”

Mathewson was a significant donor to the University of Nevada, Reno. His name appears across the university via the Mathewson-IGT Knowledge Center library and the Mathewson University Gateway campus expansion project.

University President and former Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval lauded Mathewson in a statement Thursday as a visionary leader and an inspiration to young entrepreneurs. Sandoval called the library one of the most technology advanced in the U.S. and Mathewson a champion of the gateway district project.

“Chuck’s example was one that all Nevadans could relate to: Respect the value of great ideas, encourage the value of great ideas in others, and use all of your energy and support in making these dreams a reality,” Sandoval wrote in a statement.

Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve hailed Mathewson as one of the special people who’ve positively impacted her life and someone who made Reno a better place. She and Sandoval each expressed condolences to his family and his wife, Stacie Mathewson.

“Chuck will always be remembered as one of our region’s greatest business leaders,” she said in a Thursday statement. “Chuck was a northern Nevada icon and will be sorely missed.”

His former company, IGT, provided a written statement Friday on his death: “IGT extends its condolences to the family of Chuck Mathewson and would like to acknowledge his tremendous contributions to the gaming industry over many decades.”

A private family service will be held at a later date.

