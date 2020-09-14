Circa auditions workers for Stadium Swim venue
Downtown Las Vegas’ newest hotel-casino held “auditions” Monday for more than 100 jobs at its Stadium Swim venue.
Circa is hiring for more than 100 positions, including cocktail servers, bartenders, food runners, lifeguards and box-office cashiers.
The property will open its first five floors on Oct. 28, which will include the casino, sports book, Garage Mahal parking area, retail shops and a pool amphitheater. The entire property to expected to open by Dec. 28.