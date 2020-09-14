100°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Casinos & Gaming

Circa auditions workers for Stadium Swim venue

Applicants audition for positions at Circa pool (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 14, 2020 - 4:49 pm
 

Downtown Las Vegas’ newest hotel-casino held “auditions” Monday for more than 100 jobs at its Stadium Swim venue.

Circa is hiring for more than 100 positions, including cocktail servers, bartenders, food runners, lifeguards and box-office cashiers.

The property will open its first five floors on Oct. 28, which will include the casino, sports book, Garage Mahal parking area, retail shops and a pool amphitheater. The entire property to expected to open by Dec. 28.

MOST READ
1
Comedian Andrew Dice Clay puts Vegas home on market
Comedian Andrew Dice Clay puts Vegas home on market
2
Trump energizes Henderson crowd, stresses economy, law and order
Trump energizes Henderson crowd, stresses economy, law and order
3
In exclusive interview, Trump slams Sisolak, defends indoor rally
In exclusive interview, Trump slams Sisolak, defends indoor rally
4
West Las Vegas Walmart closed over reports of man with a knife
West Las Vegas Walmart closed over reports of man with a knife
5
Las Vegas sportsbooks lose big on New England Patriots
Las Vegas sportsbooks lose big on New England Patriots
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST