Circa bringing high-tech expansion to downtown Las Vegas

Work will begin soon on the 35,000-square-foot meetings and convention space for the downtown resort, with the first customers expected in September.

A rendering of Circa's planned Galaxy Ballroom on the third floor of the downtown resort. (Courtesy of Circa Resort)

A rendering of one of the meeting rooms planned at Circa where the resort will have the Starlite, Carousel, Ambassador, La Concha and Bonanza Office meeting rooms with state-of-the-art audio and visual technology. (Courtesy of Circa Resort)

A rendering of the pre-event area which will open to an outdoor terrace with views of the city and mountains on the north end of the valley. (Courtesy of Circa Resort)

Downtown Las Vegas’ Circa Resort will begin work next week on a multimillion-dollar, 35,000-square-foot meetings and convention area that will be ready for business in September.

Circa owner Derek Stevens said the third-floor convention area at the property would have customizable ballroom space and 15 meeting rooms that could accommodate up to 1,500 people.

“We think meeting and convention space demand is coming back,” Stevens said in an interview. “Based upon the size of our property, we think this matches up pretty well. One thing that’s really changed quite a bit over the last 10 years, but in particular the last five, is technology and it has really changed dramatically. So we will have all the latest audio and visual technology that meeting planners want.”

The facilities will have state-of-the-art audio and visual capabilities and will include 16K LU laser projectors, retractable screens, audio tie lines, patchable ethernet tie lines, strands of patchable single-mode fiber in pairs on LC connectors, quad outlets and LED screens.

“Since our opening (in October 2020), we have been working tirelessly to meet this next phase of growth and provide a remarkable experience for meeting planners and attendees,” Stevens said. “At our core, we love to throw a great event, and we’ve thought through every detail to help you do that on any scale, with our resort as a backdrop.”

The individual meeting rooms and ballroom space will be named for some long-closed Las Vegas hotels from past eras, a tribute to the city’s history. All have audio-visual technology, full rigging and access to pre-function spaces:

— Galaxy: The largest of Circa’s meeting spaces, Galaxy shares its name with the short-lived Galaxy Motel. Four adjoining meeting rooms will have 14,456 square feet of space and a 1,677-square-foot outdoor terrace overlooking the city with views north to the mountains. The Galaxy Ballroom was designed to host a multitude of events with a large LED screen and built in audio-visual capabilities.

— Starlite: Opened in the 1950s and still operating today, Starlite became popular due to its star-themed rooms during the height of the Space Age. This area includes 3,572 square feet of space across three rooms.

— Carousel: Circa sits on the site formerly home to the Carousel, a casino where guests could dine on an assortment of food for 96 cents. The meeting spaces offer 1,651 square feet across three rooms.

— Ambassador: Beginning as apartments in the 1930s and remaining open as a motel through 2007, the Ambassador vintage sign can still be seen at downtown Las Vegas’ Life is Beautiful festival. Circa’s two Ambassador meeting spaces can be booked together for a total of 1,055 square feet.

— La Concha: Described as “the Jetsons meets coffee shop,” La Concha Motel was built on a shoestring budget and remained open for 45 years. The building currently serves as the entrance to Neon Museum. Circa’s La Concha room features 920 square feet of space.

— Bonanza Office: The Bonanza Office is named after the iconic Bonanza Casino, which is now Bally’s on the Strip. The hard-walled office space features 192 square feet of private space.

Outfitted to complement Circa’s mid-century, art deco and modern design motifs, the spaces were designed by JCJ Architecture with the original design concept from Steelman Partners.

Stevens explained that the meeting room space has been used for watch parties and that the last event before construction begins will be for the NCAA basketball tournament Sweet 16 and Elite Eight games that will run Thursday through Sunday. Construction will begin Monday morning.

Stevens didn’t disclose how much he is investing in the new space, but said the new Circa meetings area would expand available meeting facilities downtown where there is one ballroom and eight meeting rooms at his D property.

“We’re pretty excited to bring in some first-class meeting rooms and meeting space,” Stevens said. “It’s a good thing for us, a good thing for downtown and a good thing for Las Vegas. The D just wasn’t big enough with a capacity of about 500. That’s where we tapped out.”

Stevens said he already has begun hiring staff to service the meetings area, starting with a sales group.

“In addition to our new meeting spaces, planners can book events throughout the resort in creative spaces including the world’s largest sportsbook, a year-round pool amphitheater, restaurants from celebrated chefs and much more,” said Sasha Lee, Circa’s director of sales. “We’ve worked to create a unique meetings experience, and our team of experts will help you create an event destination that allows companies to work hard, and later, play hard.”

