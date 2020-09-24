99°F
Circa casino gets licensed by Nevada Gaming Commission

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 24, 2020 - 1:10 pm
 
Updated September 24, 2020 - 1:34 pm

Circa, the first from-the-ground-up casino built in downtown Las Vegas in 40 years, was licensed Thursday by the Nevada Gaming Commission.

The property, which embodies everything owner Derek Stevens enjoys about Las Vegas, opens its doors to the public Oct. 28.

The Nevada Gaming Control Board on Sept. 9 recommended approval of the licensing. Thursday’s commission vote was unanimous and expected since Stevens has been licensed nine times in the last 12 years for other properties and is well known to regulators.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.

