Circa casino gets licensed by Nevada Gaming Commission

The new downtown Las Vegas property will have a strict 21-and-older policy, the world’s largest sportsbook and an “Aquatheater” swimming pool for guests.

The Circa resort-casino is seen nearing the end of external construction, in downtown Las Vegas on Wednesday morning, July 29, 2020. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Circa, the first from-the-ground-up casino built in downtown Las Vegas in 40 years, was licensed Thursday by the Nevada Gaming Commission.

The property, which embodies everything owner Derek Stevens enjoys about Las Vegas, opens its doors to the public Oct. 28.

The Nevada Gaming Control Board on Sept. 9 recommended approval of the licensing. Thursday’s commission vote was unanimous and expected since Stevens has been licensed nine times in the last 12 years for other properties and is well known to regulators.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

