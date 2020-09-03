Circa hiring more than 100 for Stadium Swim venue

Circa will host reservation-only “auditions” Sept. 14 and 15 for more than 100 jobs at its Stadium Swim venue.

A rendering of Circa's pool deck (courtesy)

The soon-to-open Circa hotel-casino is inviting people to take the plunge and apply to work at its pool amphitheatre.

Circa will host reservation-only “auditions” Sept. 14 and 15 for more than 100 jobs at its Stadium Swim venue, including cocktail servers, bartenders, food runners, lifeguards and box-office cashiers, the resort announced Thursday. The property is set to open Oct. 28.

Interested people must send in a resume to www.circalasvegas.com/stadium-swim-tryouts/ and receive reservation confirmation to attend the position tryouts. The job tryouts will run from 9 a.m. through 7 p.m. on both days inside an indoor tent at Downtown Las Vegas Events Center.

All applicants must be 21 or older and wear face coverings and swim wear to the audition, and “social distancing will be implemented for all auditions,” the release said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.