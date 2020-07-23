Circa Las Vegas casino sign going up — WATCH LIVE

The sign, manufactured by YESCO, weighs about 6 tons and spans 68 vertical feet.

The sign for Circa is illuminated inside the Fremont Street Experience in Las Vegas on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. (Chris Day/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A sign advertising the opening of Circa is seen on the Circa construction site next to the Freemont Street Experience in Las Vegas on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. (Chris Day/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Construction workers descend from the Circa construction site in Las Vegas on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. (Chris Day/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The under-construction Circa hotel-casino is getting its first exterior sign bearing its name Thursday morning.

The sign, manufactured by YESCO, weighs about 6 tons and spans 68 vertical feet and the first “C” in “CIRCA” measures 34 feet high, the resort said in a news release.

The second exterior sign is scheduled to be installed over five days next week.

The casino, restaurants and swimming area will open in October, but the 777-room resort under construction at Main and Fremont streets opens in December.

Developer Derek Stevens also owns D Las Vegas and Golden Gate downtown.

