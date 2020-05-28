Circa resort still set for December opening in downtown Las Vegas
Work on what will be the tallest building in downtown Las Vegas, the Circa resort, will open on time in December, according to owner Derek Stevens.
Downtown Las Vegas casino executive Derek Stevens says the Circa resort under construction at Main and Fremont streets is still on target for a December opening.
Work on the 777-room resort, destined to be downtown’s tallest building, has continued through the coronavirus shutdown that began March 18 and will run through June 4 when the state’s casinos have been given permission to reopen.
One of Stevens’ downtown Las Vegas colleagues, Boyd Gaming Corp. CEO Keith Smith, said in his company’s first-quarter earnings call on April 28 said he had heard that Circa had fallen behind during the pandemic and wouldn’t open on time as planned.
Stevens laughed off the comment in a phone interview Wednesday and said, “Keith never asked me … still on time for 2020.”
