Circa reveals plans for its first sportsbook in southwest valley

After opening a temporary site on New Year’s Day, the company plans to unveil a sportsbook with bartop games and a Daktronics screen in March 2024.

This rendering shows the renovated Circa Sportsbook set to open at Silverton in March 2024 in Las Vegas. (PGAL)

Circa Sports will assume operations of Silverton Casino Lodge’s sports betting operation in a temporary location set to open on Jan. 1.

The permanent 1,600-square-foot Circa Sportsbook at Silverton location next to the resort’s parking garage is being renovated and is scheduled to open in March, according to a news release.

As the existing sportsbook closes for renovations, Circa Sports will assume operations at a temporary site next to Shady Grove Bar and Lounge, the news release from Circa Sports and Silverton said. This location will have two betting windows, two self-service betting kiosks and four screens displaying odds. The day’s biggest games will be available for viewing at the adjacent bar.

The Nevada Gaming Commission approved Circa’s bid to operate a satellite sportsbook at the Silverton last month.

“As a Vegas-born venture, Circa Sports is thrilled to be working with a beloved local property like Silverton to launch our first southwest Las Vegas book,” Circa Sports CEO Derek Stevens said in a statement. “Silverton has been an excellent partner in bringing this to life and we look forward to introducing an easily accessible and visually stunning sports betting option to a new part of the city.”

The renovated sportsbook will offer bettors a variety of seating options to watch games, including lounge chairs and booths, in addition to a Daktronics screen that can be configured to show games from all major sports leagues and other streaming services; three betting windows, three self-service betting kiosks, odds boards and betting sheet racks; and 22 bartop games with seating for disabled patrons throughout the space.

“We are thrilled for Circa Sports to launch their best-in-class sportsbook at Silverton,” Rob Kunkle, president of Silverton Casino, said in a statement. “The new sportsbook will give our players one more reason to visit and frequent Silverton.”

Circa Sports players will have designated parking spots in Silverton’s parking garage, closest to the entrance of the sportsbook. Tentative business hours will be from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, with hours fluctuating on peak demand days.

The new sportsbook is just the latest renovation to take place at Silverton, according to the casino. A $40 million renovation has been completed on the lodge’s rooms. Also in early 2024, Silverton will open an all-new $10 million backyard and pool renovation, which will include poolside dining, sports and movies at the pool, cabanas and fire pits.

Circa Sports currently has four satellite books in Southern Nevada, including at Circa Resort & Casino, D Las Vegas in downtown, Tuscany Suites & Casino and The Pass Casino in Henderson; a physical book in Legends Bay Casino in Sparks; a recently launched book at American Place in Waukegan, Illinois; and mobile offerings in Illinois, Colorado, Iowa and soon in Kentucky.