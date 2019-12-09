Circa’s 6-pool swimming area will be open 365 days a year, Derek Stevens says

Circa developer Derek Stevens showed off the highlights of his newest resort, including the world’s largest sportsbook and a rooftop pool deck, in a media tour Monday

The "Garage Mahal" continues to develop across the street during a construction tour of the Circa on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The exterior is taking shape during a construction tour of the Circa on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Circa’s multitiered six-pool swimming area will be open 365 days a year, CEO and developer Derek Stevens said Monday.

Stevens, who owns downtown’s D Las Vegas and the Golden Gate and is building the 777-room Circa at Main and Fremont streets, said Southern Nevada’s consistently sunny weather and superheated pool water will be inviting to visitors trying to escape wintry weather.

The rooftop pool amphitheater will feature a 134-by-41-foot screen that will play each day’s biggest sporting events.

It was among the highlights of project tour Stevens offered to the media Monday at the halfway point of the construction of the project expected to open in December 2020.

Stevens also showed off the three-story sportsbook that he says will be the biggest in the world and capable of holding 1,000 people, and the “Garage Mahal,” a nine-story, 982-space parking facility on the west side of Main Street that will connect to the 458-foot building — downtown’s tallest — that has been climbing at a rate of one floor a week since Oct. 3.

