Circa’s grand opening in downtown Las Vegas — LIVE BLOG

We will update throughout the night as downtown Las Vegas is celebrating the opening of Circa, its first built-from-the-ground-up casino since 1980.

Stadium Swim at Circa, the first from-the-ground-up casino built in downtown Las Vegas in 40 years, on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The VIP check in area at Circa on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

A 22-foot chandelier called "Time of Your Life" is seen during a tour of Garage Mahal at Circa, the first from-the-ground-up casino built in downtown Las Vegas in 40 years, on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The roulette table in the high limit gaming area at Circa on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Modern art work lines the walls at Circa on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

A view of Vegas Vickie during a tour of Circa, the first from-the-ground-up casino built in downtown Las Vegas in 40 years, on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A view of the Circa Sportsbook from the second level during a tour of Circa, the first from-the-ground-up casino built in downtown Las Vegas in 40 years, on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A view of the Circa Sportsbook from Victory Burger & Wings Co. during a tour of Circa, the first from-the-ground-up casino built in downtown Las Vegas in 40 years, on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Neon arrows are displayed on the second floor during a tour of Circa, the first from-the-ground-up casino built in downtown Las Vegas in 40 years, on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Details of the casino floor carpet are seen during a tour of Circa, the first from-the-ground-up casino built in downtown Las Vegas in 40 years, on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A view of the escalator that leads to Stadium Swim during a tour of Circa, the first from-the-ground-up casino built in downtown Las Vegas in 40 years, on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Stadium Swim, which features a 40-foot tall, 14 million pixel screen, at Circa, the first from-the-ground-up casino built in downtown Las Vegas in 40 years, on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Cabanas at Stadium Swim at Circa, the first from-the-ground-up casino built in downtown Las Vegas in 40 years, on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Cabanas at Stadium Swim at Circa, the first from-the-ground-up casino built in downtown Las Vegas in 40 years, on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Slot machines are seen inside the high limit gaming area during a tour of Circa, the first from-the-ground-up casino built in downtown Las Vegas in 40 years, on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A Picasso-esque rendition of Vegas Vickie by local artist Jelaine Faunce is seen at the registration desk during a tour of Circa, the first from-the-ground-up casino built in downtown Las Vegas in 40 years, on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The entrance to BarryÕs Downtown Prime during a tour of Circa, the first from-the-ground-up casino built in downtown Las Vegas in 40 years, on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

An interior view of BarryÕs Downtown Prime during a tour of Circa, the first from-the-ground-up casino built in downtown Las Vegas in 40 years, on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A partial view of the Mega Bar is seen during a tour of Circa, the first from-the-ground-up casino built in downtown Las Vegas in 40 years, on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Downtown Las Vegas is set to celebrate the opening of its first built-from-the-ground-up casino since 1980.

Derek Stevens’ 1.25 million-square-foot Circa will open Wednesday at 12:01 a.m., but grand opening celebrations are set to begin hours before.

The Review-Journal will be reporting the events throughout the day, starting with a 1:15 p.m. press conference from Stevens.

The property will host a VIP black-tie grand opening event starting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, and Stevens is scheduled to make an announcement at 10 p.m.

1:30 p.m.

Circa owner Derek Stevens says today not only represents a big day for him and downtown Las Vegas but for 1,500 employees going back to work.

Stevens set up in front of one of his “Easter eggs,” the iconic animated Vegas Vicki sign that stands guard over the Vegas Vicki lounge.

As construction workers polished up the last of the improvments to the casino interior, Stevens met with the media one last time before a black-tie VIP soiree tonight followed by the grand opening of the city’s newest resort at 12:01 a.m.

Stevens spent much of his press conference explaining how he developed Circa’s concepts and how the assemblage of downtown land was key to putting together a massive three-story sports book.

He applauded the five restaurateurs who believed in him enough to commit to opening places at Circa and his creative team that developed innovations like Stadium Swim and the rooftop Legacy Club.

Stevens said the importance of opening in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic can’t be minimized, especially for the new workers.

It all comes full circle early tomorrow morning.

— Richard N. Velotta

