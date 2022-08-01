96°F
Circus Circus holding celebration for International Clown Week

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 1, 2022 - 4:37 pm
 
The Flying Poemas perform at The Midway at Circus Circus on Friday, April 30, 2021, in Las Vega ...
The Flying Poemas perform at The Midway at Circus Circus on Friday, April 30, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Tyler Bennett, 3, of San Diego and his mom Lady Iberico at a new ride called Circus Swings at C ...
Tyler Bennett, 3, of San Diego and his mom Lady Iberico at a new ride called Circus Swings at Circus Circus on the Strip in Las Vegas Friday, June 3, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
The Circus Circus hotel-casino on Thursday, June 2, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas ...
The Circus Circus hotel-casino on Thursday, June 2, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Circus Circus will hold a celebration Thursday for International Clown Week.

The event starts at 12:30 p.m. on the Midway at Circus Circus. Performers will include Dave the Clown, trapeze artists the Flying Poemas and “America’s Got Talent” acrobat Uzeyer Novruzov.

Circus Circus bills itself as the most family-friendly resort on the Strip, with arcade games and regular circus performances. The resort is undergoing a $30 million renovation since being purchased in 2019 by Phil Ruffin, who also owns Treasure Island.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.

Rain helps Lake Mead rise — 3 inches
$1.2M slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Valley casino
‘We must end this now’: City may settle Badlands cases for $64M
Las Vegas’ housing market cooling faster than others
CARTOONS: How the national media can regain credibility
