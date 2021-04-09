86°F
Circus Circus holding job fair to hire seasonal employees

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 8, 2021 - 5:36 pm
 
El Loco rollercoaster in the Adventuredome at Circus Circus in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Circus Circus is looking to fill more than 100 jobs next week ahead of the summer season.

The casino-hotel operator said it will hold a two-day job fair April 16 and April 17 to fill more than 100 seasonal jobs for Adventuredome, The Midway and Splash Zone.

Some of the open positions include Midway game operator, Adventuredome ride attendant, lifeguard and pool attendant.

To apply for a position, visit https://careers-circuscircus.icims.com/.

Circus Circus will hold job interviews on April 16 between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m., and on April 17 between 9 a.m. and noon.

To make the hiring process more efficient and seamless, the company said that, for the first time, Circus Circus will have drug and background checks made available on-site at the same time as the job offer.

Contact Jonathan Ng at jng@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ByJonathanNg on Twitter.

