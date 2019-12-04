Cirque’s NY-based ‘Illusionists’ show coming to Circus Circus

In a licensing hearing before the Gaming Control Board, TI owner Phil Ruffin, who’s buying Circus Circus, said he plans to relocate a Cirque du Soleil show from New York.

An aerial photo Circus Circus on Friday, October 4, 2019. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

The main entrance to MGM's Circus Circus hotel-resort in Las Vegas on Monday, June 18, 2018. (Review-Journal file photo)

Cirque is coming to Circus Circus.

TI owner Phil Ruffin on Wednesday told the state Gaming Control Board that “The Illusionists,” which he says is playing in New York and is Cirque du Soleil’s most successful show, would be housed in a 2,000-seat, $11 million theater to be built on the front side of the Circus Circus property.

Ruffin, 84, provided several development details for Circus Circus in a hearing in which he was unanimously recommended for approval for licensing by the board.

The recommendation will be forwarded to the Nevada Gaming Commission for consideration on Dec. 19.

MGM Resorts International, which currently owns Circus Circus, confirmed Oct. 15 that Ruffin was buying the 3,700-room family-friendly property that opened in 1968 to the owner of TI for $825 million. The Review-Journal first reported the deal in September.

The transaction includes the 5-acre Adventuredome amusement park, a 10-acre recreational vehicle park and 37-acre festival grounds. Ruffin is hoping to close the deal by the end of the year.

Ruffin told board members he intends to rehire nearly all of the existing Circus Circus employees.

Cirque du Soleil already has a show at TI, “Mystere,” the only Cirque show not affiliated with MGM. “Mystere,” which opened in December 1993, is the longest-running Cirque show in Las Vegas. Ruffin told board members it’s extremely successful.

In addition to the Cirque show, Ruffin told board members about other plans for the property.

He said the Adventuredome, the indoor theme park that features two roller coasters, would continue to operate. Ruffin said the park attracts 2.5 million visitors a year and makes about $30 million a year.

The RV park, the last one operated by a resort company on the Strip, will be remodeled into a sand-beach pool with a wave machine similar to one operated at Mandalay Bay, Ruffin said.

He also said his company would modify the floor of Circus Circus’ 123,998-square-foot casino — the 14th largest in Southern Nevada — to include more stadium-style casino games that foster a greater social environment.

The Circus Circus sportsbook will be managed by William Hill U.S. in a 50-50 agreement with the world’s largest bookmaking company.

“They’re better at it than we are,” Ruffin said of William Hill.

Ruffin said six of the eight sportsbook employees would be retained with some established William Hill employees joining the staff. He said he has no plans to turn the TI sportsbook, which his company operates, over to William Hill.

There also are no plans to refurbish rooms and no immediate plans for the 37-acre festival grounds at Las Vegas Boulevard and Sahara Avenue.

But Ruffin said he’s received numerous inquiries about that property from suitors he did not identify.

