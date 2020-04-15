Citing ‘significant strain,’ Silverton lays off employees

The hotel-casino also plans to end health benefits for the former staff members Friday.

Silverton Casino as seen from the team member parking lot on Friday, March 20, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

The Silverton hotel-casino has laid off a number of employees due to the “significant strain” the COVID-19 outbreak has placed on the business, and plans to end health benefits for the former staff members Friday.

According to documents obtained by the Review-Journal, the layoffs were effective April 13. Company spokespeople declined to comment.

“Throughout this pandemic we have taken a serious effort to protect the financial stability of the company,” the letter reads. “However, we now find that we must make difficult decisions going forward.”

The off-Strip property announced in March that it had furloughed between 600 and 800 workers, including both full-time salaried and hourly employees.

The letter, signed by CEO Craig Cavileer and President Rob Kunkle, says employees enrolled in Silverton’s benefits plans could maintain medical benefits through Friday, and a final check would be available to pick up between Wednesday and Friday. Laid off workers can use up to 40 hours of their paid time off balance.

The company said in the letter it plans to communicate potential return to work opportunities after it learns more about the public health crisis, and may call back laid off workers “as business needs warrant from time to time.”

A separate letter sent to furloughed employees said the company would continue providing health benefits for furloughed employees on the company’s plan through May 31 or until the property reopens, whichever comes first.

Contact Bailey Schulz at bschulz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0233. Follow @bailey_schulz on Twitter.