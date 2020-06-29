Citing unsafe worker conditions, culinary union will file lawsuit

The local Culinary union plans to file a lawsuit against major Strip casino companies, arguing that casinos have unsafe working conditions amid the pandemic.

Marquees for MGM Resorts International properties on the Strip in Las Vegas, including from left, New York-New York, Park MGM and Aria, announce Wednesday, May 27, 2020, a reopening date of June 4 after being shut down for 10 weeks due to the coronavirus. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The local Culinary union plans to file a lawsuit against major Strip casino companies, arguing that casinos have unsafe working conditions amid the pandemic.

The union discussed the lawsuit with the media Monday morning.

The lawsuit, which will be filed on behalf of Strip workers who are members of Culinary Union Local 226, alleges Strip casino hotels have not protected their workers, families and community from the spread of the virus, and that their response to workers contracting COVID-19 have been “wholly and dangerously inadequate.”

The lawsuit argues that companies have not properly warned workers, disinfected or quarantined when a worker tests positive. The lawsuit seeks injunctive relief under the Labor-Management Relations Act, the union said in a statement announcing the 11 a.m. call.

Culinary is demanding casinos require daily cleaning of guests rooms; enforce mandatory testing of all employees for COVID-19 before returning to work and regular testing thereafter; provide adequate personal protective equipment for employees; and enforce social distancing.

The news conference will showcase union Secretary-Treasurer Geoconda Argüello-Kline, members, and the daughter of a union member who has recently passed away because of COVID-19.

The public can watch the livestream online at www.Facebook.com/Culinary226.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Bailey Schulz at bschulz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0233. Follow @bailey_schulz on Twitter.