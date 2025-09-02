Clark County formally approves a hotel-casino’s temporary closure

Officials said the resort south of Las Vegas will open eight to 10 times a year to accommodate guests attending concerts and special events at its arena.

The Clark County Commission has formally approved the closure of Buffalo Bill’s in Primm for at least two years.

Following a brief hearing Tuesday, commissioners unanimously approved Las Vegas-based Affinity Gaming’s request to temporarily close the 1,242-room Old West-themed resort 44 miles south of Las Vegas on Interstate 15.

Affinity officials earlier received permission from the county and the Nevada Gaming Control Board to close the hotel in July, but needed approval for its long-range plan, which includes a 24-month closure with two possible six-month extensions.

Affinity officials said Buffalo Bill’s would open for brief periods eight to 10 times a year for concerts and special events at the 6,500-seat Star of the Desert Arena. Restaurants and the casino would be available during those brief special-event openings.

There’s no indication what will become of the Desperado, once the tallest roller coaster in the world with a 209-foot hill with the ride reaching 80 mph, or the Adventure Canyon Log Flume ride.

The Bonnie & Clyde “death car” — the famous bullet-riddled getaway car used by notorious criminals Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow — has been moved from Buffalo Bill’s to the Primm Valley Resort next door to Buffalo Bill’s on the east side of I-15, the only resort Affinity has kept open in Primm.

In December, Affinity asked for and received permission from the county commission to temporarily close Whiskey Pete’s on the west side of I-15 under the same conditions approved for Buffalo Bill’s.

