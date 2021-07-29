89°F
Casinos & Gaming

Clark County gaming win, lifted by Resorts World, tops $1B in June

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 29, 2021 - 7:18 am
 
People gamble on the casino floor as Resorts World Las Vegas opens to the public on Thursday, J ...
People gamble on the casino floor as Resorts World Las Vegas opens to the public on Thursday, June 24, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Resorts World Las Vegas grand opening fireworks show on June 24, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Bas ...
Resorts World Las Vegas grand opening fireworks show on June 24, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

State gaming win exceeded $1 billion for the fourth straight month and Clark County win also hit the $1 billion plateau, the Nevada Gaming Control Board reported Thursday.

June gaming win — the amount casinos win from casino players — hit $1.193 billion, a 110.5 percent increase over June 2020, the month when casinos were allowed to reopen after a 78-day shutdown that began in March 2020.

Clark County win was up 130.3 percent to $1.015 billion. Win on the Strip was up 156.3 percent to $610.6 million and downtown Las Vegas soared 241 percent to $79.1 million.

The Strip benefited from the June 24 opening of Resorts World Las Vegas that month, and Clark County had three casinos — Resorts World, Virgin Hotels Las Vegas and Circa — operating that weren’t yet open a year ago.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.

