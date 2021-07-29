Clark County gaming win, lifted by Resorts World, tops $1B in June

State gaming win exceeded $1 billion for the fourth straight month in June, as Clark County casinos showed a 130 percent increase from 2020, bringing in $1.015 billion.

People gamble on the casino floor as Resorts World Las Vegas opens to the public on Thursday, June 24, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Resorts World Las Vegas grand opening fireworks show on June 24, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

State gaming win exceeded $1 billion for the fourth straight month and Clark County win also hit the $1 billion plateau, the Nevada Gaming Control Board reported Thursday.

June gaming win — the amount casinos win from casino players — hit $1.193 billion, a 110.5 percent increase over June 2020, the month when casinos were allowed to reopen after a 78-day shutdown that began in March 2020.

Clark County win was up 130.3 percent to $1.015 billion. Win on the Strip was up 156.3 percent to $610.6 million and downtown Las Vegas soared 241 percent to $79.1 million.

The Strip benefited from the June 24 opening of Resorts World Las Vegas that month, and Clark County had three casinos — Resorts World, Virgin Hotels Las Vegas and Circa — operating that weren’t yet open a year ago.

