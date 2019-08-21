Colorado casino-resort recruits workers in Las Vegas

The company is looking to fill 1,000 positions for its property in Black Hawk, Colorado, as it undergoes a major expansion project.

Monarch Casino Resort Spa in Black Hawk, Colorado, is recruiting workers in Las Vegas. (Facebook)

Representatives from a Colorado casino-resort are in Las Vegas this week, seeking to recruit new employees.

Monarch Casino Resort Spa is looking to recruit new hires to help fill 1,000 positions for its property in Black Hawk, Colorado, as it undergoes a major expansion project.

“Las Vegas is full of gaming and entertainment professionals, and we think there’s a huge opportunity here (in Colorado) to offer career advancement opportunities,” said Monarch spokeswoman Erica Ferris.

The resort-casino, located 30 minutes outside of Denver, is adding more than 500 hotel rooms in a 23-story hotel tower, along with four restaurants and a spa and pool facility. It’s also doubling the size of its casino floor.

To help manage the expansion — set to be completed by the end of the year — the property is hiring for positions with the casino, hotel, restaurants, security, marketing, and in finance. Ferris said the hiring process will take place the next 30 to 60 days.

A job fair at Palace Station was slated to end at 2 p.m. Wednesday, but job seekers interested in interviewing can go to the Simmons Group offices at 6841 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 103, on Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., or Friday, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Monarch Casino & Resort Inc., which also owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa in Reno, offers free dealer school in Colorado, tuition reimbursement and a free meal each day of work. Applicants must be at least 21 years old.

