Combined multistate lottery jackpots keep climbing past $1.05B

The multistate lotteries are climbing the charts once again, including the Powerball jackpot, rising to $443 million with no winner Wednesday night.

Regis Casillas of Las Vegas leaves the Lotto Store after buying lottery tickers at Primm, just inside the California border, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, near Primm, Nev. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

The road to hell is paved with good intentions, the classic saying goes. The road to Primm is at least paved.

The multistate lotteries are climbing the charts once again, with Powerball jackpot listed at $443 million after nobody won the jackpot Wednesday night.

The winning numbers were 16-26-29-38-50 and a Powerball of 6. A single ticket in New Jersey matched the five regular numbers for a prize of $2 million. The next drawing is Saturday night.

Mega Millions, meanwhile, has climbed to $607 million after no one won Tuesday’s drawing. The next Mega Millions drawing is scheduled for Friday.

The Primm Valley Lotto store is the closest outlet for southern Nevada ticket buyers as lotteries in Nevada are prohibited by the state constitution.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.