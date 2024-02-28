63°F
Casinos & Gaming

Combined multistate lottery jackpots zoom past $1B

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 28, 2024 - 11:25 am
 
Regis Casillas of Las Vegas leaves the Lotto Store after buying lottery tickers at Primm, just ...
Regis Casillas of Las Vegas leaves the Lotto Store after buying lottery tickers at Primm, just inside the California border, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, near Primm, Nev. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

The road to hell is paved with good intentions, the classic saying goes. The road to Primm is at least paved.

The multistate lotteries are climbing the charts once again, with Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot listed at $412 million. Mega Millions, meanwhile, has now climbed to $607 million after no one won Tuesday’s drawing. The next Mega Millions drawing is scheduled for Friday.

The Primm Valley Lotto store is the closest outlet for southern Nevada ticket buyers as lotteries in Nevada are prohibited by the state constitution.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

Longtime Station Casinos exec to retire
By / RJ

A veteran executive with Station Casinos has retired after 40 years with the company, according to a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing.

$104K table game jackpot hits at off-Strip casino
$122K slots jackpot hits in downtown Las Vegas
$1.2M table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
$200K video poker jackpot hits at Las Vegas Valley casino
$175K video poker jackpot hits in Las Vegas Valley
5 jackpots totaling $600K hit on Las Vegas Strip over Super Bowl weekend
