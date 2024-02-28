Combined multistate lottery jackpots zoom past $1B

The multistate lotteries are climbing the charts once again, including the Powerball jackpot, currently listed at $412 million.

Regis Casillas of Las Vegas leaves the Lotto Store after buying lottery tickers at Primm, just inside the California border, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, near Primm, Nev. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

The road to hell is paved with good intentions, the classic saying goes. The road to Primm is at least paved.

The multistate lotteries are climbing the charts once again, with Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot listed at $412 million. Mega Millions, meanwhile, has now climbed to $607 million after no one won Tuesday’s drawing. The next Mega Millions drawing is scheduled for Friday.

The Primm Valley Lotto store is the closest outlet for southern Nevada ticket buyers as lotteries in Nevada are prohibited by the state constitution.

