95°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Casinos & Gaming

Commercial gaming in US sets another quarterly record

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 16, 2023 - 11:55 am
 
Gamblers are silhouetted against the light from slot machines on Aug. 8,2022 at the Hard Rock c ...
Gamblers are silhouetted against the light from slot machines on Aug. 8,2022 at the Hard Rock casino in Atlantic City N.J. Commercial gaming nationwide hit another revenue record in the first quarter of 2023 with $16.6 billion collected by casinos, sports books and legal online wagering sites, the American Gaming Association reported Tuesday, May 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)

Commercial gaming nationwide hit another revenue record in the first quarter of 2023 with $16.6 billion collected by casinos, sports books and legal online wagering sites, the American Gaming Association reported Tuesday.

The AGA’s commercial gaming revenue tracker indicated first-quarter revenue was 15.5 percent higher than a year earlier, and the month of March had the highest monthly revenue in the industry’s history.

Across the country, 18 of 35 commercial gaming markets set new revenue records for the quarter, with only Mississippi trailing its quarterly revenue from the first quarter of 2022.

“After two full years of successive growth post-COVID, the U.S. gaming industry has never been stronger,” AGA President and CEO Bill Miller said in a release. “With records across every gaming vertical — from brick-and-mortar casinos to mobile gaming — American adults continue to choose gaming as one of their top entertainment options.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
A’s preferred ballpark site brings improved transit options
A’s preferred ballpark site brings improved transit options
2
‘Out-of-state interest’ in Las Vegas is dropping. And so are rents
‘Out-of-state interest’ in Las Vegas is dropping. And so are rents
3
RJ exclusive: Bally’s chairman hopes free land helps complete A’s deal
RJ exclusive: Bally’s chairman hopes free land helps complete A’s deal
4
Channel 3 grounds helicopter; news director leaves
Channel 3 grounds helicopter; news director leaves
5
Limits on firearm possession in Nevada passed by Legislature, go to governor
Limits on firearm possession in Nevada passed by Legislature, go to governor
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
Gaming operators expecting slowdown later this year
Gaming operators expecting slowdown later this year
‘The Facts’: Gaming industry responsible for 386K jobs, $90B total economic impact
‘The Facts’: Gaming industry responsible for 386K jobs, $90B total economic impact
Macao retains reign as world’s top casino gaming destination
Macao retains reign as world’s top casino gaming destination
‘Phenomenal quarter’: Strong convention business boosts Wynn Resorts
‘Phenomenal quarter’: Strong convention business boosts Wynn Resorts
Gaming win declines 3.2% — but don’t fret about the downturn
Gaming win declines 3.2% — but don’t fret about the downturn
Caesars backs move for A’s, remains confident in Vegas market
Caesars backs move for A’s, remains confident in Vegas market