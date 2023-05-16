Commercial gaming in US sets another quarterly record

Casinos, sports betting and legal online wagering contribute to $16.6 billion in total revenue that was 15.5 percent higher than the first quarter of 2022.

Gamblers are silhouetted against the light from slot machines on Aug. 8,2022 at the Hard Rock casino in Atlantic City N.J. Commercial gaming nationwide hit another revenue record in the first quarter of 2023 with $16.6 billion collected by casinos, sports books and legal online wagering sites, the American Gaming Association reported Tuesday, May 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)

Commercial gaming nationwide hit another revenue record in the first quarter of 2023 with $16.6 billion collected by casinos, sports books and legal online wagering sites, the American Gaming Association reported Tuesday.

The AGA’s commercial gaming revenue tracker indicated first-quarter revenue was 15.5 percent higher than a year earlier, and the month of March had the highest monthly revenue in the industry’s history.

Across the country, 18 of 35 commercial gaming markets set new revenue records for the quarter, with only Mississippi trailing its quarterly revenue from the first quarter of 2022.

“After two full years of successive growth post-COVID, the U.S. gaming industry has never been stronger,” AGA President and CEO Bill Miller said in a release. “With records across every gaming vertical — from brick-and-mortar casinos to mobile gaming — American adults continue to choose gaming as one of their top entertainment options.”

