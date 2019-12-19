Commission agrees it can hear Steve Wynn harassment complaint

Following an hour-long hearing, the Nevada Gaming Commission agrees that Steve Wynn remains within its jurisdiction on a five-count sexual harassment complaint.

The Nevada Gaming Commission on Thursday unanimously concurred that it has the authority to judge Steve Wynn and his suitability to hold a gaming license in a sexual harassment complaint that could ultimately ban him from the state’s gaming industry.

Following an hour-long hearing, Wynn’s attorney, Donald Campbell, said Wynn would appeal the decision to Clark County District Court and he expects any decision there would be appealed to the Nevada Supreme Court.

The hearing did not address the five-count Oct. 14 complaint filed by the state Gaming Control Board that accused Wynn of violating state gaming regulations on the operation of gaming establishments by failing “to exercise discretion and sound judgment to prevent incidents which might reflect on the repute of the state …”

The five-count complaint stems from accusations that Wynn sexually harassed several female Wynn Resorts Ltd. employees for years. He has never been tried or convicted of harassment and has denied ever harassing or assaulting anyone since the allegations were made public in January 2018 in a story produced by the Wall Street Journal.

Wynn did not appear at Thursday’s commission meeting, but his Las Vegas-based attorneys maintained that Nevada gaming regulators had no authority to punish him because he resigned as chairman and CEO of Wynn Resorts in February 2018 and divested his financial interests in the company a month later.

