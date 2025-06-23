Commission to consider $10K fine for Lovelock casino’s violations

A casino in Lovelock is expected to be asked to pay a $10,000 fine for multiple violations involving operations and record-keeping.

The logo of the Nevada Gaming Control Board is shown on video before a meeting on Thursday, March 21, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Nevada Gaming Commission on Thursday will consider fining a Lovelock casino operator $10,000 for failing to keep up with the financial paperwork required of a licensee.

Commissioners will consider a stipulation for settlement for Off the Rails Casino and its parent company, SRY Industries LLC and operator Stephen Young at its June meeting.

The Nevada Gaming Control Board issued an eight-count complaint June 13 against Off the Rails, accusing the company of multiple reporting violations, including improper employee registration, maintaining slot machine payment logs, maintaining accurate accounting records, internal control procedures, improper computation of gross revenue, maintaining bankroll records and allowing unauthorized persons in count rooms, all unsuitable methods of operation.

Agents from the Control Board’s Tax and Licensing Division made several onsite visits to the casino to find evidence of the improper operations.

In its complaint, board agents identified 24 different types of violations and issued four violation letters between 2019 and 2023, many of them involving repeat offenses over the years.

Representatives of the casino are not expected to challenge the findings.

