Construction begins to transform former Club Madrid space at Sunset Station

Renovations and construction of the new Gaudi Bar at Sunset Station are part of Station Casinos’ $53 million improvement plan for its off-Strip portfolio.

Construction crews have begun work transforming the Club Madrid space at Sunset Station into a 28-seat Gaudi Bar on the casino floor.

The new bar will replace an existing Gaudi feature in the casino and during construction, 23 table games will be placed next to the area as the Henderson locals resort continues a renovation of the property’s casino pit and a new Player Services area.

The project is a part of Station Casino Inc.’s $53 million renovation of its off-Strip portfolio.

“Our guests have been absolutely impressed with the upgrades we are making at Sunset Station and the addition of this new casino bar adds another exciting amenity to the mix,” Jordan Seager, vice president and general manager of Sunset Station, said in a news release. “Gaudi Bar is a treasured gem in Las Vegas and while we upgrade the experience, we will still keep the distinct charm that has made it a favorite for all these years, and yes, that means the stained glass will remain untouched.”

The enhancements, which began Sunday, will add a modern flair to the architecture inspired by Spanish architect Antoni Gaudi that will honor the original stained-glass architecture while introducing sleek, contemporary elements that elevate the energy of the surrounding table games pit.

At the center of the experience is a sculptural round bar crowned by a 10-by-8-foot hand-blown crystal chandelier from Preciosa International.

This bar will become a centerpiece set within the casino floor. Designed in a large, square island layout, it features Calacatta Rosso marble accented with gold finishes and soft underlighting that gives the space a refined glow, according to Sunset Station. Red barstools surround the entire bar, while bartop machines will create a social atmosphere. The bar seamlessly blends with the rest of the casino floor upgrades showcasing backlit columns, decorative metal ceiling details and a wraparound LED light box centerpiece that offers ambiance. The 24/7 destination will feature double-stacked high-definition screens for sports viewing.

