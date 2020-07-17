Construction flaw in downtown’s Circa gains fan base

A minor construction error at Circa, downtown Las Vegas’ newest property, may be here to stay.

A single window panel at Circa, assumed to be an architectural mistake, has caught the eye of many locals as the resort remains under construction on Friday, July 17, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

On the 30th floor of the hotel casino, a section of paneling was put in incorrectly by one of the project engineers, Mo Pierce, resulting in a white dot that stands out from the rest of the glass exterior’s design.

Circa CEO Derek Stevens said those working on the project ran with it at construction meetings, dubbing the flaw the “MoDot” and using it as a reference point during discussions.

“(We’d say) plumbing is going on three floors below the MoDot, we’re doing this above the MoDot,” Stevens said. “It became a noun, it became part of our regular vocabulary. … It truly became something important to us.”

MoDot’s origin story was first published on the Vital Vegas blog, and the mishap has since gained a following online, with various Twitter users urging Stevens to keep the dot.

Stevens, who also owns D Las Vegas and Golden Gate, said he had originally planned to fix the panel, but is considering leaving it as-is.

“Now that people are talking about it, I don’t know what we’re going to do with it,” he said. “People are calling for reservations, and they’re asking for the room with the MoDot.”

Stevens said that there has been “no finger-pointing” with the mistake, and added that Pierce shared that he’s proud to be the dot’s namesake.

“He’s a great dude and a brilliant engineer,” he said. “He got a kick out of (it).”

Contact Bailey Schulz at bschulz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0233. Follow @bailey_schulz on Twitter.