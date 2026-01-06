Construction of Hard Rock’s Guitar Tower on pace for targeted opening

The Strip’s largest casino-hotel construction project is making progress toward its 2027 opening, with a significant portion of the new vertical structure now complete.

A view of The Hard Rock Guitar Hotel under construction Tuesday afternoon from the roof of Treasure Island Las Vegas Dec. 30, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto

Hard Rock Las Vegas President Joe Lupo said crews have now built 28 of the planned 42 stories of the Guitar Hotel Las Vegas rising on the site of the former Mirage casino. While the lower 100 feet of the tower will contain the first five floors, the remaining 560 feet will house its 675 hotel rooms and suites.

The giant guitar tower, which is already visible from both ends of the resort corridor, will be covered by two different shades of blue glass panes, with nearly a dozen floors already fitted.

The work is part of Hard Rock International’s full transformation of the property into Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Las Vegas, an effort that includes a total scrape of the existing tri-tower building and the construction of a massive tower shaped like the company’s signature guitar.

The building that was once The Mirage will be coated in one shade of blue glass panes to match the guitar tower as part of its top-to-bottom renovation. The tri-tower has been completely gutted and nearly every aspect of its former design will be different when it reopens as Hard Rock, such as larger standard hotel rooms and an expanded casino floor.

The finished complex will feature nearly 3,600 hotel rooms, approximately 175,000 square feet of gaming space, two spas, multiple pools, live entertainment venues, and dozens of restaurants, lounges and retail outlets.

Hard Rock International, which is owned by the Seminole Tribe of Florida, purchased The Mirage for $1.075 billion in 2022 from Las Vegas-based MGM Resorts International.

The Strip project began immediately after The Mirage closed on July 17, 2024. Hard Rock International intends to open its Las Vegas resort in the fourth quarter of 2027.

