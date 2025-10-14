73°F
weather icon Windy
Las Vegas, NV
Casinos & Gaming

Construction taking shape at Hard Rock on Las Vegas Strip — PHOTOS

Construction continues on the Hard Rock Hotel guitar tower Tuesday, October 14, 2025, in Las Ve ...
Construction continues on the Hard Rock Hotel guitar tower Tuesday, October 14, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Construction continues on the Hard Rock Hotel guitar tower Tuesday, October 14, 2025, in Las Ve ...
Construction continues on the Hard Rock Hotel guitar tower Tuesday, October 14, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Construction continues on the Hard Rock Hotel guitar tower Tuesday, October 14, 2025, in Las Ve ...
Construction continues on the Hard Rock Hotel guitar tower Tuesday, October 14, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Construction continues on the Hard Rock Hotel guitar tower Tuesday, October 14, 2025, in Las Ve ...
Construction continues on the Hard Rock Hotel guitar tower Tuesday, October 14, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Construction continues on the Hard Rock Hotel guitar tower Tuesday, October 14, 2025, in Las Ve ...
Construction continues on the Hard Rock Hotel guitar tower Tuesday, October 14, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Construction continues on the Hard Rock Hotel guitar tower Tuesday, October 14, 2025, in Las Ve ...
Construction continues on the Hard Rock Hotel guitar tower Tuesday, October 14, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Construction continues on the Hard Rock Hotel guitar tower Tuesday, October 14, 2025, in Las Ve ...
Construction continues on the Hard Rock Hotel guitar tower Tuesday, October 14, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Construction continues on the Hard Rock Hotel guitar tower Tuesday, October 14, 2025, in Las Ve ...
Construction continues on the Hard Rock Hotel guitar tower Tuesday, October 14, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Construction continues on the Hard Rock Hotel guitar tower Tuesday, October 14, 2025, in Las Ve ...
Construction continues on the Hard Rock Hotel guitar tower Tuesday, October 14, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
The fountain show outside the Bellagio on Friday, March 1, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/neon)
Inside Gaming: MGM Resorts shores up C-suite, extends 2 top execs
This is a rendering showing a proposed mixed-use project that will surround the Athletics’ Ma ...
Bally’s Vegas construction timeline revealed
Martin Parra, middle, table games dealer at Talking Stick, competes at the G2E Dealer Champions ...
‘Best Dealer in America’ crowned at G2E in Las Vegas
This MGM property is offering free parking, discounted room rates for locals
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 14, 2025 - 1:47 pm
 

The unmistakable curves of a massive guitar are beginning to take shape over the Strip, as progress on the resort corridor’s largest construction project continues.

The 660-foot Guitar Hotel Las Vegas is expected to be completed by the second half of 2027, along with Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Las Vegas, according to company executives.

The multi-year project is transforming the site of the former Mirage hotel-casino, which closed in July 2024. The Guitar Hotel is being built where the Mirage’s famous free volcano show erupted nightly for decades. The tri-tower building that was the Mirage is undergoing a total remodel and renovation and will reopen as Hard Rock Las Vegas.

The finished complex will feature nearly 3,600 hotel rooms, approximately 175,000 square feet of gaming space, two spas, multiple pools, live entertainment venues, and dozens of restaurants, lounges and retail outlets.

Construction began less than 24 hours after the Mirage was shut down. Hard Rock Las Vegas President Joe Lupo told the Review-Journal in July that the megaresort project was on budget and on schedule, with an anticipated opening in the “early fourth quarter of 2027.”

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
This is a rendering showing a proposed mixed-use project that will surround the Athletics’ Ma ...
Bally’s Vegas construction timeline revealed
By / RJ

Bally’s Corp. plans to begin work on their multiphase mixed-use hotel-casino project around the Athletics’ ballpark in April, according to documents submitted to Clark County.

MORE STORIES