Construction taking shape at Hard Rock on Las Vegas Strip — PHOTOS

The megaresort is being constructed on the site of the former Mirage casino-hotel, which closed more than a year ago and is also being renovated.

The unmistakable curves of a massive guitar are beginning to take shape over the Strip, as progress on the resort corridor’s largest construction project continues.

The 660-foot Guitar Hotel Las Vegas is expected to be completed by the second half of 2027, along with Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Las Vegas, according to company executives.

The multi-year project is transforming the site of the former Mirage hotel-casino, which closed in July 2024. The Guitar Hotel is being built where the Mirage’s famous free volcano show erupted nightly for decades. The tri-tower building that was the Mirage is undergoing a total remodel and renovation and will reopen as Hard Rock Las Vegas.

The finished complex will feature nearly 3,600 hotel rooms, approximately 175,000 square feet of gaming space, two spas, multiple pools, live entertainment venues, and dozens of restaurants, lounges and retail outlets.

Construction began less than 24 hours after the Mirage was shut down. Hard Rock Las Vegas President Joe Lupo told the Review-Journal in July that the megaresort project was on budget and on schedule, with an anticipated opening in the “early fourth quarter of 2027.”