Casinos & Gaming

Construction underway at Resorts World Las Vegas — PHOTOS

Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 7, 2017 - 4:29 pm
 

Construction activity on the site of Resorts World Las Vegas was evident on Friday.

In an interview with the Review-Journal earlier this year, Edward Farrell, president of Resorts World Las Vegas, said that 1,000 construction workers would be onsite by 2018.

Once the $4 billion, 3,000-room resort opens in 2020, it will hire 3,000 union employees to operate the modern Chinese-themed resort.

The property is being developed by Malaysia-based Genting Group.

Resorts World Las Vegas is on the north Strip megaresort where the Stardust once stood. That hotel was imploded in 2007.

 

