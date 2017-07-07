Construction underway at Resorts World Las Vegas — PHOTOS

Construction activity on the site of Resorts World Las Vegas was evident on Friday. In an interview with the Review-Journal earlier this year, Edward Farrell, president of Resorts World Las Vegas, said that 1,000 construction workers would be onsite by 2018.

Construction activity on the site of Resorts World Las Vegas was evident on Friday.

In an interview with the Review-Journal earlier this year, Edward Farrell, president of Resorts World Las Vegas, said that 1,000 construction workers would be onsite by 2018.

Once the $4 billion, 3,000-room resort opens in 2020, it will hire 3,000 union employees to operate the modern Chinese-themed resort.

The property is being developed by Malaysia-based Genting Group.

Resorts World Las Vegas is on the north Strip megaresort where the Stardust once stood. That hotel was imploded in 2007.