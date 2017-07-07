Construction underway at Resorts World Las Vegas — PHOTOS

Construction activity on the site of Resorts World Las Vegas was evident on Friday.
In an interview with the Review-Journal earlier this year, Edward Farrell, president of Resorts World Las Vegas, said that 1,000 construction workers would be onsite by 2018.
Once the $4 billion, 3,000-room resort opens in 2020, it will hire 3,000 union employees to operate the modern Chinese-themed resort.
The property is being developed by Malaysia-based Genting Group.
Resorts World Las Vegas is on the north Strip megaresort where the Stardust once stood. That hotel was imploded in 2007.