Construction worker at Wynn Boston Harbor casino dies

A worker helping build the Boston area’s new casino has died.

Wynn Boston Harbor is scheduled to be complete in June 2019. (Wynn Resorts Ltd.)

Casino mogul Steve Wynn rests against a site model during a news conference regarding the $1.7 billion Wynn Boston Harbor in Medford, Massachusetts, Tuesday, March 15, 2016. (Charles Krupa/AP)

A spokesman for Wynn Boston Harbor said in a statement Wednesday that the 56-year-old male worker died operating an excavator on site Tuesday afternoon.

The Middlesex District Attorney’s office says the man was taking apart a trench box while operating the machine on the south end of the construction site. The victim regained consciousness at the scene before being transported to Massachusetts General Hospital where he died.

The workers name has not been released.

The federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration, Massachusetts State Police and District Attorney’s office are investigating, and do not suspect foul play. Wynn is also investigating the death.

A Wynn spokesman said “this is a very sad day for everyone at Wynn Boston Harbor.”

The $2.4-billion waterfront casino in Everett just north of Boston is scheduled to open in the summer of 2019. Wynn Resorts has said it is considering renaming the resort as founder Steve Wynn faces allegations of sexual misconduct.