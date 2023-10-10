Construction worker injured at Strip casino site

The worker is currently in stable condition, according to the resort.

Fontainebleau Las Vegas is seen Thursday, July 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

A worker was injured at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas construction site on Monday, the resort confirmed.

No specific details are known about the worker’s injury or the circumstances around it, and the resort declined to answer questions.

“We can confirm that there was an incident involving a construction worker that occurred at the site of Fontainebleau Las Vegas this morning,” resort officials said in a statement. “The employee is currently in stable condition. The investigation is ongoing, and we have no additional comment at this time.”

Nevada’s Occupational Health and Safety Administration did not immediately respond to an inquiry on whether it was investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

McKenna Ross is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms. Contact her at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on X.