Contractors say they’re owed $36M for work done at Drew Las Vegas

Three months after coronavirus turmoil shut off construction of the Drew Las Vegas, contractors have levied claims for more than $36 million in unpaid bills.

An aerial view of The Drew Las Vegas, center, formerly the Fontainebleau, as seen on Thursday, March 7, 2019. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

An aerial view of The Drew Las Vegas, formerly the Fontainebleau, as seen on Thursday, May 2, 2019. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

The Drew Las Vegas, formerly the Fontainebleau, stands to the right of Turnery Towers on Friday, March 22, 2019. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

The lead construction team on the north Strip hotel-casino project filed paperwork Monday claiming nearly $18 million in unpaid work. Several other firms, including architecture, demolition and scaffolding contractors, have filed liens since late April as well, claiming they’re owed money for work at the Drew, Clark County records show.

Overall, contractors had filed more than $36.5 million in outstanding liens over the Drew as of Monday.

The claims piled up after Drew owner Steve Witkoff suspended construction of the blue-tinted skyscraper — the unfinished former Fontainebleau — in the chaotic month of March, when the coronavirus pandemic upended daily life and sparked sweeping business shutdowns in Southern Nevada.

Witkoff, through a representative, says he hasn’t given up on the 67-story megaresort.

“This is an unprecedented time, and unfortunately one that affects all hotels, casinos, and construction projects globally,” Witkoff’s namesake real estate firm said in a statement Monday to the Review-Journal. “We remain committed to the project and are actively working with our partners and lenders. We are confident that we will be successful in completing the Drew Las Vegas.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

