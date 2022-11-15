Control Board Chairman Gibson resigns; Watkins to take chair role

Board member Brittnie Watkins to become the second African American woman to chair the Control Board after Gibson leaves for a “new professional opportunity” next month.

Brin Gibson, chairman of the Nevada Gaming Control Board, poses for a photo outside of Grant Sawyer State Office Building, on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

J. Brin Gibson, chairman and executive director of the Nevada Gaming Control Board, has resigned and board member Brittnie Watkins will take over those roles next month, Gov. Steve Sisolak announced Monday.

Gibson, who has served as chairman of the board for two years, will “pursue a new professional opportunity,” according to a release from Sisolak’s office.

Watkins, who was appointed to the board by Sisolak in April 2021, will become the second Black female chair in the board’s history.

Sandra Douglass Morgan, now president of the Las Vegas Raiders, was the first Black woman to chair the board, accepting an appointment by Sisolak in 2019.

“I am grateful to Brin’s steady leadership at the Gaming Control Board over the last two years, and his continued counsel and friendship to me,” Sisolak said in a statement. “We wish him and his family nothing but the best for Brin’s next chapter. I am grateful that Brittnie Watkins has agreed to continue the incredible and important work at the Gaming Control Board. She is more than ready for this role, and I am excited to see her work.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.