55°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
jeff_german
Casinos & Gaming

Control Board Chairman Gibson resigns; Watkins to take chair role

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 14, 2022 - 4:40 pm
 
Brin Gibson, chairman of the Nevada Gaming Control Board, poses for a photo outside of Grant Sa ...
Brin Gibson, chairman of the Nevada Gaming Control Board, poses for a photo outside of Grant Sawyer State Office Building, on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

J. Brin Gibson, chairman and executive director of the Nevada Gaming Control Board, has resigned and board member Brittnie Watkins will take over those roles next month, Gov. Steve Sisolak announced Monday.

Gibson, who has served as chairman of the board for two years, will “pursue a new professional opportunity,” according to a release from Sisolak’s office.

Watkins, who was appointed to the board by Sisolak in April 2021, will become the second Black female chair in the board’s history.

Sandra Douglass Morgan, now president of the Las Vegas Raiders, was the first Black woman to chair the board, accepting an appointment by Sisolak in 2019.

“I am grateful to Brin’s steady leadership at the Gaming Control Board over the last two years, and his continued counsel and friendship to me,” Sisolak said in a statement. “We wish him and his family nothing but the best for Brin’s next chapter. I am grateful that Brittnie Watkins has agreed to continue the incredible and important work at the Gaming Control Board. She is more than ready for this role, and I am excited to see her work.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Mark Davis on Josh McDaniels: ‘He’s doing a fantastic job’
Mark Davis on Josh McDaniels: ‘He’s doing a fantastic job’
2
EDITORIAL: Federal judge not a fan of Biden’s pen, phone
EDITORIAL: Federal judge not a fan of Biden’s pen, phone
3
3 takeaways from Raiders’ loss: New low in ugly season
3 takeaways from Raiders’ loss: New low in ugly season
4
Woman, 28, dies after Porsche struck her motorcycle in southwest Las Vegas
Woman, 28, dies after Porsche struck her motorcycle in southwest Las Vegas
5
Chilean real estate millionaire targets Strip
Chilean real estate millionaire targets Strip
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
An artist rendering of the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix with the Wynn in the background. (W ...
Wynn unveils $1M F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix race package
By / RJ

The 2023 Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix is already being hailed as the most expensive on next year’s schedule, and a new race and hotel package is taking that distinction to new heights.