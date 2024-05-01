84°F
Control Board files complaint against former MGM executive Sibella

Scott Sibella speaks at Resorts World Las Vegas on Monday, July 11, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase ...
Scott Sibella speaks at Resorts World Las Vegas on Monday, July 11, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 1, 2024 - 12:57 pm
 

The Nevada Gaming Control Board has filed a three-count complaint against former Las Vegas gaming executive Scott Sibella which could result in him having his gaming license suspended or revoked and a fine of up to $750,000.

The board issued its formal complaint against Sibella Tuesday after months of speculation about possible action after he pleaded guilty to violations of the Bank Secrecy Act, designed to prevent money laundering, on Jan. 25.

Sibella is scheduled to be sentenced May 8 by U.S. District Judge Dolly Gee in the Central District of California. The U.S. Attorney’s Office of Central California had accused Sibella of failing to report the presence of illegal bookmakers gambling at the MGM Grand casino while he was president there.

Sibella left MGM and took the role of president at Resorts World prior to its June 2021 opening.

The federal crime has a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a fine of $250,000. Legal experts believe Sibella will instead be placed on one year’s probation and fined.

The substance of the Control Board complaint is based on the federal investigation of widespread illegal sports betting in California, one of a dozen states that haven’t legalized sports wagering.

The Control Board complaint alleges violations of state gaming laws and regulations.

It’s unclear when the Nevada Gaming Commission will consider the Control Board complaint, which recommends penalties in line with Nevada statutes.

The Nevada statute recommends penalties of license suspension or revocation and fines of at least $25,000 up to $250,000 per violation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on X.

