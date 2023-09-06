95°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Casinos & Gaming

Control Board nominates Mississippi ‘magician’ to excluded list

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 6, 2023 - 3:58 pm
 
A roulette wheel spins at the Hard Rock casino in Atlantic City N.J., on May 17, 2023. With lar ...
A roulette wheel spins at the Hard Rock casino in Atlantic City N.J., on May 17, 2023. With large numbers of high school students saying they are already gambling with friends or online before they are old enough to do so legally, several states are moving to require classes on the risks of gambling as part of high school curriculum. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)

A man convicted of cheating at roulette in several states and kicked out of 17 Nevada casinos has been nominated to the state’s List of Excluded Persons.

Mississippi resident Shaun Joseph Benward, a self-described magician who worked with an accomplice to distract roulette dealers in a scheme to steal money from casinos, would be placed on the list, commonly known as the “black book” if the Nevada Gaming Commission concurs.

It’s unclear when the commission will consider the nomination because Benward has the right to a hearing.

Benward was notified of potentially being nominated to the list, but did not attend Wednesday’s Nevada Gaming Control Board meeting.

Senior Deputy Attorney General Michael Somps, who summarized the accusations for the board Wednesday, said Benward would normally take a position away from the roulette wheel, eventually gain the confidence of the dealer through conversation, then attempt to place a bet late in a game and convince the dealers they had placed his chips on the wrong number. The accomplice would back up the story and flustered dealers would allow the bet to be played.

Benward tried the scheme over and over, traveling from state to state and casino to casino. Companies alleged Benward cheated them out of thousands of dollars.

He executed the scheme and was arrested and convicted in multiple states, but he was often freed and released from incarceration.

Benward was placed on exclusion lists in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Missouri. He also was convicted or arrested by authorities in New Jersey, Delaware, Ohio, Iowa, Indiana and Rhode Island as well as Nevada.

Somps said Benward was kicked out of nine Las Vegas casinos in July and August 2020, and from Lake Tahoe casinos. He was removed from a total of 17 Nevada casinos over the years.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on X.

MOST READ
1
Chandler Jones lashes out at Raiders on Instagram account
Chandler Jones lashes out at Raiders on Instagram account
2
Air Canada apologizes to people booted from Vegas flight over vomit complaints
Air Canada apologizes to people booted from Vegas flight over vomit complaints
3
Formula 1 to change building name to avoid 1 October shooter affiliation
Formula 1 to change building name to avoid 1 October shooter affiliation
4
Who’s responsible for vehicle damage caused by dump truck debris?
Who’s responsible for vehicle damage caused by dump truck debris?
5
Monsoon rain leaves Las Vegas roads flooded — PHOTOS
Monsoon rain leaves Las Vegas roads flooded — PHOTOS
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Casino mogul Steve Wynn pauses at a news conference in Medford, Mass., on March 15, 2016. (AP P ...
Wynn pushes appeal in defamation lawsuit
By / RJ

A district court denied Steve Wynn and his legal team a chance for a jury trial in a long-running defamation lawsuit involving the former casino mogul, his attorneys said in oral arguments to the Nevada Court of Appeals.

 
Circa still faces $3.5M overlay in football contests
By / RJ

Five days before Saturday’s entry deadline, the odds are against Circa meeting its unprecedented $14 million in guaranteed prize money for its two $1,000-entry NFL handicapping contests.

More stories
Shin Lim’s ‘Limitless’ extends to 2024 on Strip
Shin Lim’s ‘Limitless’ extends to 2024 on Strip
Driver dies nearly 2 weeks after east Las Vegas collision
Driver dies nearly 2 weeks after east Las Vegas collision
Monaco Middle School reports teacher staffing issues due to absences
Monaco Middle School reports teacher staffing issues due to absences
Lights owner pokes fun at Oakland with Saturday promotion
Lights owner pokes fun at Oakland with Saturday promotion
Raiders again have the most in-demand ticket in NFL
Raiders again have the most in-demand ticket in NFL
Control Board recommends approval of Station Casino licenses
Control Board recommends approval of Station Casino licenses