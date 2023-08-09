Control Board recommends approval for Golden Nugget Lake Tahoe

If the Nevada Gaming Commission concurs later this month, the Golden Nugget brand will expand to Lake Tahoe after buying the Hard Rock Lake Tahoe.

Ramona Trejo plays a slot machine at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Lake Tahoe in Stateline, Nev., Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021. The Nevada Gaming Control Board on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, recommended approval of licensing for executives with Golden Landry’s LLC and GN NV Holdings LLC to operate what will be known as Golden Nugget Lake Tahoe. (AP Photo/Sam Metz)

The Golden Nugget brand is expanding to Lake Tahoe as planned.

The Nevada Gaming Control Board on Wednesday recommended approval of licensing for executives with Golden Landry’s LLC and GN NV Holdings LLC to operate what will be known as Golden Nugget Lake Tahoe.

President Tilman Fertitta announced in March that his company had purchased the 539-room Hard Rock Lake Tahoe in a cash deal for an undisclosed price. Fertitta Entertainment controls casino properties in downtown Las Vegas, Laughlin, and in Lake Charles, Louisiana; Biloxi, Mississippi; Atlantic City; and Cripple Creek, Colorado.

The Nevada Gaming Commission will consider final approval of licensing at its Aug. 24 meeting.

Speaking to Control Board members via Zoom, Fertitta said his company has always liked the Lake Tahoe market and he expects the Lake Tahoe property to become a market leader.

Fertitta said aspects of the property would be renovated over 24 months. The company is in the midst of modifying the Wildwood Casino in Cripple Creek, and developing a property in Danville, Illinois.

In Las Vegas, Fertitta also is exploring development of a Strip property. The Houston billionaire has filed plans for a 43-story, 2,420-room hotel-casino on a plot of real estate he purchased in 2022 for $270 million.

The upscale project, on roughly 6 acres at the southeast corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Harmon Avenue, calls for restaurants, convention space, a spa, wedding chapel, auto showroom and a theater with around 2,500 seats, Clark County records show.

It would also include suites and villas, VIP salons and a bar and lounge for high-limit gamblers, building plans indicate.

Fertitta did not discuss progress on the Strip project in his Wednesday presentation.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on X, formerly known as Twitter.