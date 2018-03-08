Control Board urges amending regulations on on club personnel

The state Gaming Control Board on Wednesday recommended that the Nevada Gaming Commission enact amendments to two regulations that will require club personnel to register with the agency and for properties with at least one nightclub or dayclub to have a plan outlining procedures addressing various emergency situations.

Amendments also will establish guidelines for the registration of independent agents that contract with resort clubs.

The enactment of the new and amended regulations is expected to level the playing field among competing resort club venues, an increasingly important addition to the bottom line of Strip properties.

The Gaming Commission is expected to consider final adoption of the proposed amendments at its March 22 meeting.

Amendments to sections of Regulation 5 on the operation of gaming establishments and Regulation 22 on independent agents will place new oversight on supervisors of clubs.

Under the new regulations, employees who serve as hosts or VIP managers, bartenders or bar backs, restroom attendants, security and surveillance personnel, servers, server assistants and busers and their supervisors must register with the Control Board. Independent hosts also must register.

“Employees or contractors of an independent host which have in-person contact with club venue patrons shall register in the same manner as gaming employees and shall be considered gaming employees because such registration is necessary to promote the public policy set forth” by statute, the new regulations say.

The regulations outline policies and procedures as well as training.

Licensees will be required to monitor and control to “the extent to which club venue management, employees and security staff receive training with regard to ensuring the safety of all employees and guests. Such training topics should include, but not be limited to sexual assault, controlled substance use, gangs and active shooter.”

Regulations already required the deterrence of excessive consumption of alcohol, but employees will now be required to notify supervisors of individuals showing any sign of impairment “due to alcohol or any other drug.”

Under the regulation on independent agents, the Control Board can cancel the registration of any agent served with a court order related to child support violations in addition to felony convictions, illegal activity on the premises of a licensee or failure to comply with drug testing.

Cancellations of registrations can be appealed through procedures outlined in the regulation.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.