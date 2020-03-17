Control Board watching for social distancing violations

After Sunday’s announcement by the governor of new social distancing standards, Gaming Control Board Chairwoman Sandra Morgan posted a notice that will be enforced.

State Gaming Control Board agents will peruse casino floors to make sure operators are adhering to new social distancing guidelines announced Sunday in an effort to slow the spread of coronavirus.

“The Nevada Gaming Control Board has and will continue to monitor licensees’ operations and conduct for criminal and regulatory matters,” a Control Board spokesman said in an email.

“If a board agent receives notice or observes conduct or behavior that would be a violation of a directive or industry notice, we will follow the disciplinary procedures set forth in statute and NGC regulations.”

Gov. Steve Sisolak mentioned new guidelines for casinos when he announced planned closures of the state’s K-12 schools.

Sisolak did not order the state’s casinos to close, but two companies — MGM Resorts International and Wynn Resorts Ltd. — opted to close their resorts temporarily.

On Monday, Control Board Chairwoman Sandra Morgan posted a notice to licensees summarizing Sisolak’s directives.

The notice says:

— There may be no more than three chairs at each table game.

— Each gaming machine must be cleaned and sanitized at least once every two hours.

— Patrons may not serve themselves from buffets that remain open. Similarly, employees may not serve themselves in employee dining areas.

— The gaming floor and other public areas of a licensee’s property must operate under the latest social distancing guidance from Nevada’s medical advisory team.

Morgan said the restrictions would remain in place until further notice. Additional directives could be posted as state officials monitor the spread of the virus.

