Corez Masto touts pandemic relief for gaming legislation at G2E

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto has introduced bipartisan legislation for tax credits to provide relief for convention, trade show, entertainment workers for COVID-19 recovery.

Marquees for MGM Resorts International properties on the Strip in Las Vegas, including from left, New York-New York, Park MGM and Aria, announce Wednesday, May 27, 2020, a reopening date of June 4 after being shut down for 10 weeks due to the coronavirus. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Nevada Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto promises that securing pandemic relief for small businesses within the gaming industry will be a top priority once the election is over.

The casino industry won’t be excluded from any relief packages that win approval, she said.

Cortez Masto, D-Nev., kicked off the virtual version of the Global Gaming Expo on Tuesday. G2E, one of the most anticipated trade shows of the year because it deals specifically with all forms of gaming, went virtual for the first time in its history as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cortez Masto said she already has introduced bipartisan legislation with Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., to provide relief and recovery packages for the convention, trade show, entertainment and travel industries.

The Hospitality and Commerce Job Recovery Act of 2020 would provide new recovery incentives, including retaining a tax credit to help provide recovery incentives for middle-class families to jump-start travel when safe. The legislation would also establish a tax credit for the cost of attending or hosting a convention, business meeting or trade show in the United States between Jan. 1, 2021 and Dec. 31, 2023.

The kickoff keynote also gave American Gaming Association President and CEO Bill Miller the opportunity to provide his annual “state of the industry” address.

Miller said the gaming industry is resilient, often rebounding at a greater pace than when it was confronted with a new challenge. That will be necessary for the industry to bounce back from casino closures resulting from COVID-19 and the billions of dollars in lost revenue throughout most of 2020.

“We have built this support over many decades,” Miller said. “As gaming has grown from two states in 1978 to 44 states today, more and more Americans have gotten to know us … they recognize the positive impact we deliver: The jobs we support; the small businesses we sustain; and the tax revenue we contribute … these are the reasons Americans have embraced gaming and they will fuel gaming’s recovery.”

