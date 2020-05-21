Coronavirus delaying 2 grandfathered gaming license renewals

The Nevada Gaming Commission said that the owners of two dormant properties will get 30-day grace periods for the extension of gaming at their locations.

Slot machines are displayed inside a trailer on the Moulin Rouge site on Tuesday, May 29, 2018, in Las Vegas. Representatives of the trust that owns the Moulin Rouge site is required to operate some form of gaming to prevent the site's gaming license from expiring. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

The coronavirus pandemic is causing scheduling hiccups for grandfathered gaming sites.

The Nevada Gaming Commission said Thursday that the owners of two dormant properties will get 30-day grace periods for the extension of gaming at their locations.

The sites of the former Moulin Rouge on West Bonanza Road and the Western Hotel on Fremont Street are due for renewal of the site to be eligible for a future casino.

Licensed casino operators are allowed to preserve their gaming licenses if they provide temporary gaming on the site with 15 slot machines for at least six hours.

Century Gaming Technologies is assisting the site of the Moulin Rouge to extend its license. A temporary casino in a trailer had been scheduled to operate briefly Tuesday, but because Gov. Steve Sisolak isn’t expected to lift the closure order by then, the city of Las Vegas and the state needed to extend the grace period in order for the license to be preserved.

Fifth Street Gaming LLC, which owns the site of the Western Hotel, faces similar circumstances. That company has scheduled a temporary setup June 4.

