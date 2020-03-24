Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas furloughing part-time workers

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas is furloughing part-time and on-call employees, effective Tuesday.

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas is temporarily closing, the latest hotel-casino on the Strip to shut down over fears of the spreading coronavirus on Tuesday, March 16, 2020 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The property adjusted plans for its employees’ pay amid the 30-day mandated casino shutdown, which went into effect last week.

While the company had said it would offer full pay and benefits to eligible employees through March 31, it has pivoted to offering full pay to full-time and eligible employees through April 16, when the casino closures in Nevada are expected to end.

Full-time workers hired on or before March 1 and part-time employees who worked an average of 30 hours per week over the last six months are considered eligible employees.

Employees who work less than an average of 30 hours a week over the last six months, as well as full-time employees hired after March 1 will be considered non-eligible, and will be furloughed.

Health benefits will be available through June 30, according to a Monday statement from the property.

“The impact of COVID-19 continues to evolve rapidly,” the company said in a statement. “We look forward to welcoming back our guests and hope to recall furloughed employees as soon as we can.”

