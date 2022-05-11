Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas giving $5K bonuses to each employee

69°F
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 11, 2022 - 1:58 pm
 
Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas employees celebrate after they were awarded a $5000 bonus during an event at the Cosmopolitan hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Wednesday, May 11, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Each employee of The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas will receive a $5,000 bonus, as announced during a company gathering at The Chelsea theater on Wednesday, May 11, 2022. (Photo provided)
Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas employees celebrate after they were awarded $5000 bonus during an event at the Cosmopolitan hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Wednesday, May 11, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Mirna Hernandez, right, and Roxana Argueta, celebrate after the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas announced a $5000 bonus for all of its employees during an event at the Cosmopolitan hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Wednesday, May 11, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas employees celebrate after they were awarded a $5000 bonus during an event at the Cosmopolitan hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Wednesday, May 11, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas employees celebrate after they were awarded a $5000 bonus during an event at the Cosmopolitan hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Wednesday, May 11, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

With its multibillion-dollar sale in the works, The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas gave employees a welcome surprise Wednesday: a $5,000 bonus each.

Bill McBeath, president and CEO of the hotel-casino, made the announcement in The Chelsea theater, a 40,000-square-foot venue at the Cosmo that was packed with workers for the event.

The crowds erupted with cheer as purple confetti came down and a band on-stage played Bruno Mars’ “24K Magic.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342. Follow @eli_segall on Twitter.

