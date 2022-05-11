Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas giving $5K bonuses to each employee
With its multibillion-dollar sale in the works, The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas gave employees a welcome surprise Wednesday: a $5,000 bonus each.
Bill McBeath, president and CEO of the hotel-casino, made the announcement in The Chelsea theater, a 40,000-square-foot venue at the Cosmo that was packed with workers for the event.
The crowds erupted with cheer as purple confetti came down and a band on-stage played Bruno Mars’ “24K Magic.”
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
