Casinos & Gaming

Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas to implement metal detectors, restrict entry

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 9, 2020 - 6:16 pm
 

After weeks of increased violence on the Las Vegas Strip, The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas is implementing several new security features beginning Friday evening.

Every Friday and Saturday from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. The Cosmopolitan will restrict entry to only those with reservations within the hotel or at a restaurant, or rewards members, and all guests will pass through a metal detector, according to a statement from the hotel-casino.

Specific doors have been designated for entry and exit, and the property will have Metropolitan Police Department officers at the doors. All bags will be checked, and “oversized alcoholic beverages or glass products” will not be allowed on property.

“The Cosmopolitan holds itself to the highest standard in creating a safe and welcoming environment for all of its guests and employees. These enhanced procedures are a continuation of our dedicated effort to protect the health and safety of all those who enter the resort,” the statement read.

The Strip has seen a recent string of violent crimes, including a stabbing in the shadow of The Cosmopolitan and a shooting across the street.

Local experts pinned the violence partly on low room rates and noted that casinos will be balancing profit margins for many months to come.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

