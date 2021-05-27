Cosmopolitan to bring back parking fees for non-hotel guests

With tourists surging back to Las Vegas, paid parking is returning to yet another casino on the Strip.

Aerial photo of the Cosmopolitan hotel casino as seen on Friday, January 24, 2020. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)@Vegas88s

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas will charge non-hotel guests for valet and self-parking starting June 1, with exceptions for rewards program members and for locals, who get a few extra hours of free parking.

Overall, if you park your own car, the first hour is complimentary, but then it will cost $10 to park for up to four hours, or $15 to park for four to 24 hours, the website indicates.

It will cost $15 to $20 to drop your car off at valet.

Registered guests at the Cosmopolitan can still self-park or use valet without any additional charges, the website says.

“As we continue to see increased travel demand return to the destination and welcome back full hotel occupancies, beginning Tuesday, June 1, the resort will reinstate paid self-parking for all non-hotel guests,” the Cosmopolitan said in a statement Thursday to the Review-Journal. “For locals visiting the resort, the first three hours of parking will be complimentary with a valid Nevada I.D.”

The Cosmopolitan, owned by New York financial giant The Blackstone Group, had waived self-parking fees for non-hotel guests last year when Nevada casinos were allowed to reopen after more than two months on state-ordered lockdown to help slow the coronavirus outbreak.

