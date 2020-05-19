Cosmopolitan to waive parking fee upon reopening

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas confirmed Tuesday it will “waive paid self-parking for all non-hotel guests.”

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas is closed amid coronavirus nonessential business closures on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Carolyn Oliver, left, and Lisa Love practice a dance routine on a pedestrian bridge near the Cosmopolitan along Las Vegas Boulevard on the Strip Wednesday, April 15, 2020 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

MGM Resorts International isn’t the only Las Vegas casino operator turning its back on parking fees during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The resort fee will continue to be in place, and self and valet parking will “continue to remain complimentary for hotel guests” per the nightly resort fee.

“We look forward to welcoming guests back to the resort once a reopening timeline has been established,” the company said in a statement.

As of Tuesday morning, the property is accepting bookings as of June 4.

