Cosmopolitan to waive parking fee upon reopening
The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas confirmed Tuesday it will “waive paid self-parking for all non-hotel guests.”
MGM Resorts International isn’t the only Las Vegas casino operator turning its back on parking fees during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The resort fee will continue to be in place, and self and valet parking will “continue to remain complimentary for hotel guests” per the nightly resort fee.
“We look forward to welcoming guests back to the resort once a reopening timeline has been established,” the company said in a statement.
As of Tuesday morning, the property is accepting bookings as of June 4.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
