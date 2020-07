The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas is gearing up for layoffs.

Gamblers sit three to a table at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Thursday, June 4, 2020. (Briana Erickson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas is gearing up for layoffs.

“The layoff and furloughs which began on or about March 24, 2020 and and April 17, 2020, may continue beyond six months and/or could become permanent,” a notice to the state dated June 30 says.

A total of 3,128 workers could be impacted, the company said in the letter.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.