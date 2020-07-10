Cosmopolitan warns of possible layoffs

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas may be gearing up for layoffs, but representatives of the company downplay the significance of the notification.

“The layoff and furloughs which began on or about March 24, 2020, and April 17, 2020, may continue beyond six months and/or could become permanent,” a notice to the state dated June 30 said.

A total of 3,128 workers could be affected, the company said in the letter.

But the company, in a statement, downplayed the notification, saying there is no intent to reduce staffing at the 3,000-room Strip resort.

“Adhering to the legal requirements of the WARN (Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification) Act, the letter in reference is merely an administrative notice to the state should a business be forced to make staffing adjustments,” a company spokeswoman said in an emailed statement Friday.

“Due to the uncertainty and fluidity of this global pandemic, many state employers have already formally submitted this notice as legally required. There is no intent to reduce staffing at The Cosmopolitan, and this filing was not a means to communicate any change in staffing.

“We are proud that we have returned more than 80 percent of our workforce since reopening, and we look forward to bringing more employees back to work in the near future as we see business demands increase.”

The additional notifications bring the total number of potentially affected workers at Las Vegas casino properties to more than 85,000.

The first layoff notices sent to workers appeared around March 19, a day after Gov. Steve Sisolak ordered casinos closed for what turned out to be 78 days. Several properties reopened June 4, but WARN Act notices continued through April, May and June.

Notifications are part of compliance to the federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, which is meant to ensure employees have notice before significant layoffs so they have time to find work elsewhere.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.