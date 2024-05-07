County approves new request from Tropicana hotel-casino

Management of the now-closed 67-year-old resort on the Strip told the County Board of Commissioners the request relates to the construction timeline for the Oakland Athletics’ $1.5-billion ballpark plan.

The demolition continues about the porte-cochere at the Tropicana on Thursday, May 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Tropicana will keep some of its business licenses active while construction and development of a Major League Baseball stadium and hotel-casino takes place on its former site following a county vote.

Clark County officials unanimously approved a request from representatives of the now-closed 67-year-old resort on the Strip that waived licensing requirements for up to two years, with possibilities for two six-month extensions should the site operators show good cause to business licensing department staff.

“We’ve all been watching and reading, and a couple of us have actually been in discussions with the Tropicana and the A’s. We’re aware of the things that are happening,” Commissioner Jim Gibson said during the Tuesday morning meeting.

Management of the Strip resort told the Board of Commissioners, acting in its capacity as the county’s Liquor and Gaming Licensing Board, that the request relates to the construction timeline for the Oakland Athletics’ $1.5-billion ballpark plan. The closure application states the demolition and site clearing must be done by April 1, 2025, so the A’s can begin construction on the 33,000-seat ballpark with an expected opening in April 2028. The Tropicana closed April 2.

Casino operator Bally’s, meanwhile, said it doesn’t know the anticipated length of closure of a hotel-casino while site partners are developing Tropicana demolition and ballpark construction plans.

Clark County approved a commercial demolition permit for Bally’s on April 20, which requires the estimated $15 million implosion to occur before Oct. 20. Crews have been seen throughout April building a demolition wall around the property and tearing down parts of the porte-cochere facing Las Vegas Boulevard and parking garage.

McKenna Ross is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms. Contact her at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on X.