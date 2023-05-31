County’s $1B streak ends, but state has record April gaming win

Strong casino performances on Strip, downtown and Sparks offset weakness in Lake Tahoe as Nevada Gaming Control Board reports a record for April.

Slot machines at Wildfire Casino, slated to open this Friday, on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Casino gaming win in Clark County in April ended its 11-month streak of winning $1 billion or more, but the state still managed to have its best April on record winning $1.16 billion from gamblers for the month, the Nevada Gaming Control Board reported Wednesday.

Michael Lawton, senior economic analyst for the Control Board, warned when reporting March numbers in May that gaming win – the amount collected from players from the state’s major licensed casinos — would face tough comparisons throughout 2023 because casinos had either their best or second-best months in history in the 12 months since March 2022.

While some submarkets monitored by the Control Board showed weakness — Lake Tahoe markets were off by double-digit percentages in April — others had double-digit percentage improvements, including downtown Las Vegas, which was up 10.6 percent for the month to $74.5 million.

Clark County’s streak of 11 straight months of win above $1 billion ended when its 219 licensees won $995 million, a 3.6 percent increase over April 2022.

But strong performances on the Strip, downtown Las Vegas, the Boulder Strip and Sparks boosted the state to a 2.8 percent improvement over April 2022.

