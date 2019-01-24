Court hearing set on Massachusetts’ bid to dismiss Steve Wynn complaint

The hearing on March 4 in a Clark County District Court will consider a motion to dismiss a complaint by former Wynn Resorts Chairman Steve Wynn against the Massachusetts Gaming Commission’s lead investigator.

Casino mogul Steve Wynn at a news conference in Medford, Mass. on March 15, 2016. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

A hearing has been set for March 4 on a motion to dismiss a complaint by former Wynn Resorts Chairman Steve Wynn against the Massachusetts Gaming Commission investigator leading the state’s review of allegations of sexual harassment at the company’s Las Vegas resort.

Attorneys for Karen Wells, who was sued individually as well as in her capacity as lead investigator in the commission’s review of the suitability of the company to hold a gaming license in Massachusetts, filed the motion earlier this month in Clark County District Court. Arguments will be heard by Judge Elizabeth Gonzalez.

The Massachusetts commission, meeting in Boston on Thursday, agreed to cancel a closed session that had been scheduled to update commissioners about legal strategy in its defense against Steve Wynn, who maintains that information Wells gathered for her report used privileged attorney-client communications.

Commissioners agreed Thursday that it would be better to meet in a closed legal strategy session after its new chairwoman, Cathy Judd-Stein, is seated.

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker appointed Judd-Stein to the post on Jan. 15.

This is a breaking news story. Check back here for updates.

